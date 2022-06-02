Zendaya celebrates Tom Holland’s birthday with an adorable photo!

Zendaya posted an adorable message on Instagram to her sweetheart for her birthday. Tom Holland celebrated his 26th birthday on June 1, 2022.

Zendaya and Tom Holland unleash the Web with each appearance together. This time, it’s on Instagram that the little couple showed their love. On the occasion of Tom Holland’s 26th birthday, June 1, 2022, Zendaya posted an adorable photo. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

The Tomdaya couple caused a sensation

This is the couple of the moment! Zendaya and Tom Holland, star cast of the latest Spider-Man are in the spotlight right now. It is moreover for the filming of Spider-Man : Homecoming that these two met.

And it was during the filming of Spider-Man: Far From Home that Zendaya and fell in love with her Peter Parker. Much to the delight of fans!

Since then, the Tomdaya couple does not seem to leave each other. They look happier than ever. There have even been rumors that they had bought a house in London.

A rumor that was denied by the stars. ” So many people called me because apparently I bought a new house in South London with Zendaya. Which is completely false, I did not buy a new house. I am surprised, I wonder when I will have the keys”said Tom Holland.

One thing is certain, the couple of Zendaya and Tom Holland is a hit with the fans. Also, on Tom Holland’s birthday, his sweetheart posted an adorable photo on his Instagram account. MCE TV tells you more!

Zendaya’s photo for Tom Holland’s birthday

Zendaya and Tom Holland are on top of their careers right now! Indeed, Zendaya was one of the most influential stars according to the Times. Moreover, she also has lit up the Oscars 2022 red carpet. Everything is fine for her!

Tom Holland, meanwhile, starred in Uncharted. A film that made a real box full. In short, the two have been on fire lately. But they don’t forget their couple !

Indeed, on the occasion of the 26 years of Tom Holland, his darling, Zendaya posted an adorable message on Instagram. This is something quite unusual on the part of Zendaya who has a habit of remaining quite discreet about her relationship.

Embracing, smiling, black and white photo, they seem on a small cloud. ” I wish the happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” then wrote Zendaya in the caption of the photo. Adorable !

Tom Holland, all in sobriety just replied with a few hearts. That said, it was enough to ignite the Web.

“Oh my God this photo. You are adorable “a fan commented. “You are just the cutest couple”, reacted another. So, in just thirty minutes, the Instagram post was liked by more than 3.5 million internet users. In short, the fans are delighted!

It remains to be seen what will be the next news of the couple. Will they be in a movie together again ? To be continued !

Photo credit :

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM