Zendaya changes her look and goes to the most trendy honey blonde

12 electric hair straightening brushes

Ester Expósito’s tricky hairstyles

The first step to get to summer with ‘pelazo’ is a strict care routine. The second, contribute light and dimension through the most requested professional techniques in salons. In fact, this 2022, both dark-haired and light-haired girls find themselves with endless options focused on the same goal: Change of look in terms of colour. And that’s precisely what you just did Zendaya. The actress, who has rarely abandoned the chromatic range from brown to red, this time dares with, those that are, the warm wicks more trend of the season.

Creating needs in 3, 2, 1…

Zendaya changes her look with blonde streaks

Yes, yes, as you read it. The actress who plays Rue in ‘Euphoria’ will never cease to amaze us. And it is that, although we are used to seeing her risk countless (and applauded) outfits of hers, what we are not so used to is seeing her without her traditional chestnut with a reddish tint. This time, Zendaya gives her signature look a twist in the best possible way: giving it the necessary dose of light from some beautiful highlights in the warmest blonde.

@zendayaInstagram

As you can see in the image, it is true that the artist maintains its natural root. Which is a success if you don’t want to spend weeks at the hairdresser touching up your roots, as this requires chronic maintenance. Conversely, Zendaya bet (and win) for some blonde streaks ‘balayage’ style, which are responsible for giving the most beautiful and special light to hair that, like hers, is already warm in itself.

@zendayaInstagram

If your hair tone is cooler but you are looking for a similar effect, ideally you should consult with your trusted stylist. He or she will advise you to find your ideal shade. Similarly, if you prefer a more relaxed maintenance, don’t ask them from the root. Do like Zendaya and ask for some balayage or baby lights from mid to ends. It is a much less drastic result but just as infallible in terms of dimension and movement.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io