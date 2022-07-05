Zendaya changes her look and opts for honey blonde



Zendaya’s looks on the red carpets where she parades to present her projects are always highly applauded by her fans and by specialized critics, who consider her a benchmark of style. In fashion and trend magazines, It is usual to praise the outfits that the actress of ‘Euphoria’ She shines at the events she attends, but her hairstyles and even her choice of makeup are also positively reviewed.

The last look with which she caused a sensation was the one she wore at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ presentation gala in Los Angeles: her dress was reminiscent of a spider web, in a clear nod to the Marvel character, and She pulled her braided hair up into a low ponytail so that all attention was drawn to her dress. Just a few weeks later, the actress surprised her fans with a radical makeover: opted for back to mahogany and cut her hair at the height of the collarbone, betting on the fashionable cut, the ‘lob’.

“It was time for a change,” the young woman wrote on Instagram along with a photo that she uploaded to her stories, the same platform that she has used to show her fans her new radical change of look, which has arrived just two months after have switched to mahogany. this time zendaya has opted for one of the colors that will be a trend this summer, honey blondewith which she has dyed the lower part of her hair, leaving the roots in her natural brown.

Zendaya’s new lookInstagram

Zendaya’s radical change

In a video that she has shared in her stories, you can see the ‘Dune’ actress showing off the new color of her hair, which continues to wear at the level of the clavicle and has let loose, showing off her now golden curls. A look that has conquered her fans, who have confessed to being “increasingly in love” with her and who have given her many compliments on Twitter: “She is so beautiful that she is from another world.”

It’s not the first time we see her as a blonde

Although Zendaya usually wears her hair in her natural brown, it is not the first time that we see her blonde, since in 2017, five years ago, posed with a wig of this color on a red carpet. It happened at The Fashion Awards 2017 in London, a gala to which the actress attended with a platinum blonde wig with a ‘pixie’ cut. She completed her look with diamond earrings and a black dress with transparencies on the torso. Her fans loved that combination and many asked her to try a season with the blonde: “I love it”, “Spectacular”, “That color looks great on you”.