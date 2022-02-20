Zendaya changes her look with a voluminous mane inspired by the 90s

Zendaya and Tom Holland star right now one of the most talked about romances of the moment. Both end up taking the important step of buying a house together, establishing their residence in London. And now that they have returned from making the relevant arrangements in the actor’s hometown, they wanted to take the opportunity to relax and have a romantic date in New York, probably to celebrate their particular Valentine’s Day. The two have been seen outside their hotel while walking hand in hand with a look in which they seem to have agreed, as their clothes combine perfectly. Zendaya She has opted for a dark gray shirt dress with a black belt, and her partner, for a gray suit jacket with a black turtleneck sweater. But beyond the choice of clothing, what has attracted attention is Zendaya’s new look: straight hair with extra volume that has taken us back to the 90s. Who does it remind you of?









– The new (and controversial) wax figure of Zendaya wears the pink outfit that went viral in 2016

A leonine look with lush waves and volume from the roots, an option with which Zendaya has dared to innovate, totally transforming the curls we are used to. This type of hairstyle makes us go directly to the 90s, a decade in which the supermodel Cindy Crawford popularized it: that long hair with which we saw her appear in the legendary Pepsi ad 30 years ago set a trend among celebrities. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that fashions always come back, especially if ‘Genz Z’ icons like Zendaya are the ones out to rescue them. However, the protagonist of euphoria She has introduced a small change in her hairstyle, pulling some strands back and thus subtracting some volume.









– 7 original (but very easy) hairstyles that have united millennials and generation Z

This is not the first time that Zendaya performs a nod to one of the most important models of the 90s. The actress always tries to introduce the distinctive touch in her choices, advised by her stylist Law Roach. For the presentation of the second season of euphoria, the actress posed with a ‘binomial’ dress that undoubtedly reminded Linda Evangelista. A striped Valentino with a tube silhouette and a strapless scalloped neckline, inspired by the same one she wore the top Canadian in 1992, and that has been until now one of the most commented looks of the actress. What will she surprise us with at her next appearance?