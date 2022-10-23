Zendaya, Chiara Ferragni… Bulgari unveils a behind-the-scenes documentary on fine jewelry with a five-star cast

Where do the stones that adorn high jewelry pieces come from? How are these jewels with exceptional know-how designed? Where do they come to life? To answer all the questions you have always asked yourself while admiring the most beautiful pieces of fine jewelry from around the world, the house Bulgari unveils a documentary film that lifts the veil on these precious gems. Entitled inside the dreamhe immerses us in the fascinating manufacturing secrets of the collections of the Italian house.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Stone sourcing in India by Lucia Silvestriartistic director of jewelry, to the red carpet where the pieces shine in the spotlight, passing through the design of jewelry in the workshops in a secret location in Rome, inside the dream immerses us in all stages of the life of a piece of fine jewelry. And to add a dreamy touch to this already grandiose universe, the house invites five women of power, longtime friends of the Roman jeweler, to tell the story of the bond that unites them. Date with the American actress Zendayathe Italian influencer and icon Chiara Ferragnithe singer Lalisa aka LISA of the group BLACKPINKthe top Lily Aldridge and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to take full eyes. To watch without further ado.