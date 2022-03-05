Zendaya claims Rue from ‘Euphoria’ ‘lives in me in a weird way’

The stars that make up the female cast of the successful youth series ‘euphoria’ offered an interview to The Cut magazine, in which they talked at length about their characters.

Zendayawho gives life to one of the main characters of the series, Rue revealed that the role of the young drug addict lives in a very strange way inside her.

“She lives in me in a strange way. I don’t have to go looking for her.”confesses about the feeling that he says he has never had with another character.

“Even with the ‘Spider-Man’ movies, I talk to the director and ask, ‘Is he MJ enough? I try to find her again. With Rue, it’s just there“, assured.

In the second season, Rue tries to convince herself that she can be a functional drug addict. “It’s clear that she falls apart pretty quickly,” she said.

Zendaya’s approach this season was to ask how far the spectator’s empathy with his character could go. “How far can she go without us stopping loving her, encouraging her and seeing her as a human being who deserves our love?” he expressed.

The series created by Sam Levinson follows a group of high school students dealing with all kinds of topics such as love, gender identity, drugs, sex and even social media.

In the second part, Rue pushes her loved ones away while trying to justify the role of drugs in her life, in particular, a new dependency on heroin. However, everything seems that at the end of the season it will be much more positive than expected.

“The end of the season was going to be very different and halfway through, Sam and I thought: ‘We can’t leave Rue like this. We must put some hope in this series’”, Zendaya mentioned and concluded: “Chapter eight is where we will have that feeling of redemption. I think Rue deserves it and I think anyone who suffers the same things she deserves.”

