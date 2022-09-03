Zendaya combines an elegant dress and midi boots to create a perfect look

Zendaya He left us speechless again at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City this week. Over there the actress of the moment saw the triumph of Serena Williams vs. Annet Anett Kontaveitin a solo historical final tournament.

As usual, Serena Williams dazzled in a custom tennis dress courtesy of Nike that featured 6 layers of skirt. A nod to his six wins in US Open history. Nevertheless, the amazing zendayabeing her biggest fan, also delighted us with her choice of fashion.

Following the protocol of Wimbledon style (always very preppy) this occasion is proper to wear a floral dress; or if you are the Duchess of Cambridge, you can wear a polka dot or light colored dress. This time around, Zendaya wore the perfect transition dress to get out of summer and into the colors of fall 2022.

Zendaya in the stands supporting Serena Williams at the US Open. Gotham/Getty Images.

Euphoria’s star I carry a silk slip dress in a chunky knit sweater and a pair of Aurora James’s Brother Vellies Lauryn boots. Her relaxed style made her stand out from the crowd, no need to break the protocol of the occasion, even in such a casual sweater. Pro Tip: Ella Alternate a fluffy knit with a seductive slit skirt.

A touch of glitter? Their sunglasses gold frame that helped him keep the mystery on the court. He also wore a Panthère de Cartier watch ideal for wearing in the Royal Box. Although special mention deserves his classic bag, from Gucci with the classic monogram that finished completing the whole look.

So ready to give a great auction and enter the fall with a winning look between the elegant and the effortless.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.