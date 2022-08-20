Zendaya confirms that these stockings are the best allies of your night (and day) looks

There is no doubt that Zendaya Live your best moment. With a superb interpretation in euphoria that smells of Emmy and several premieres in sight, the actress shines professionally. But she is also personally, she seems happy in the company of actor Tom Holland with whom she has an affair after coinciding on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The one who is already considered the fashionable couple has been seen in New York, and Zendaya He has fascinated us with his outfits. in black and with crystal stockingsthe actress could not be more elegant.

ZENDAYA’S CARRIE BRADSHAW LOOK

On purpose or not Zendaya and Tom Holland They coordinated their styling for a romantic dinner. He in a gray suit and she in an oversize shirt as a dress. An apparently simple outfit but one of the most inspiring that she has already made fashionable on the small screen, as all fans of sex in new yorkCarrie Bradshaw.

Zendaya in a black shirt as a dress and glass stockings.Gtresonline

The key to a successful enrollment is in the use of the accessories. starting with a belt that frames the silhouette and continuing with some towering black lounges. Although the plus of sophistication comes with the stockings. We already ventured that the crystal stockings they were back, a trend that Zendaya has finished confirming.

AS WEARS ZENDAYA STOCKINGS

This has not been the only look that the interpreter has finished with black stockings. A few days ago she celebrated her 25th birthday, also accompanied by her boy and, once again, opting for total black with an outfit with a marked 90s aesthetic, a decade in which this season is being noticed in trends. It was precisely in the 90s when crystal stockings had a greater role.

The actress Zedaya in a black dress and stockings at her birthday celebration.Gtresonline

We write down the zendayas keys to wear them: better in black and playing with the same color range. With an LBD (or an oversize shirt, if you dare) they make the best mix. And if it is a night look, rescue the salons.

