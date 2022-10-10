Zendaya conquers Paris during her romantic getaway with Tom Holland

Photo credit: SplashNews.com

The couple that make up Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland It has become one of the undisputed favorites of the public. Since they appeared together in the saga ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ the interest they aroused among their followers has not stopped in the slightest, quite the opposite. Their naturalness, their statements and their unquestionable connection have proclaimed them as the couple of the moment. In this way, every time they appear together, madness is unleashed among their fans.

Unfortunately, there are far fewer occasions on which it occurs than its followers would like, since both they want to keep their relationship as discreet and private as possible. However, that makes the hype be even older, and his last public appearance is irrefutable proof of this.

The couple of interpreters gave free rein to their love while enjoying a tour guide through the Louvre Museum in Parisa dream date in which gestures of affection have not been lacking, nor has style, because Zendaya has once again marked her overwhelming taste when it comes to dressing with one of the key pieces of fall 2022: shirt dresses.

The star of Generation Z was betting on showing off his more relaxed side with a proposal casual-chic prescriber worthy.

Coleman was betting on the versatility of shirt dresses. A comfortable and stylish piece that stars in the fall season every time it arrives again thanks to its functionality and design. A essential basic of the women’s wardrobe as soon as halftime knocks on our doors.

In the case of the actress, she opted for a bicolor cut model oversized with an asymmetric hem that gave the piece a very stylish touch. She carried it in a natural and casual way with a bow made with clip and aviator sunglasses.

While for footwear, he took a risk with another of the novelties that mark the street style of the moment betting on taking dress shoes next to white socks. A microtrend that has conquered the experts and that has earned a fairly important place in the best outfits of the famous.

The result is another one of her sweeping looks that demonstrates her new position as a fashion benchmark.