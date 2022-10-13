Zendaya conquers Paris with a see-through look and mini shorts

for years Zendaya has been placed in the spotlight of the whole world and not only for his excellent performance in projects like “Euphoria”, “Duna” or “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, but also for being one of the most of the moment both with her daily looks with which the paparazzi surprise her, with those with which she poses for magazines, or for important events in which your image is key.

Thus, we have seen her go through many red carpets with the most beautiful and elegant dresses, of course, it is not the only place where Zendaya exudes style and he has just confirmed it with his appearance this Sunday at Fashion Week in Paris, France, where dozens of celebrities are stealing all eyes, as happened in recent days with the unbeatable outfits of Kylie Jenner. Now, the actress showed that a mini shorts and transparencies They are the trend that no one can miss.

Zendaya took the fashion city by storm with her look. (Photo: TW @Angels2199)

This look that we do not doubt will be added to the list of memorable outfits was chosen for the presentation of the spring-summer 2023 collection of valentine from the city of fashion. Of course, the firm’s ambassador could not miss an event as long-awaited as this one and much to her stylecaptivated everyone with its beauty and look of impact with which he demonstrated that the subtle transparencies that barely reveal the skin are perfect to look elegant, a trick that even the royals resort to.

Total look in black with transparencies and glitter, this is how she conquered Paris

It was a matter of minutes for the Zendaya’s new look went viral on social networks because of how successful it is, especially for maintaining youth with the touch of brightness Y transparenciesbut creating the perfect balance to look elegant, especially when the right clothes are combined.

For the occasion, the famous 26-year-old wore a high rise mini shorts, although its protagonism is minimal, since in the rest of the outfit it stands out for a sheer jumpsuit and tailored to the figure that starts from the tip of the heels and ends in a neck above the collarbones. Of course, the design not only stands out for its shape, but also for its texture, since geometric figures that make up the Valentino logos and subtle sparkles of glitter can be seen throughout the garment.

Zendaya is confirmed as a fashion icon. (Photo: TW @Angels2199)

As a final touch and to achieve that image with the perfect balance between the elegant and the glamorous, Zendaya wore a jacket of the same color in which the same logos of the brand stand out and an even more sparkly that helps the trend become the most sensational of the moment. As if that were not enough, this iconic look is more relevant because it is part of the collection presented this weekend.

Accessories always play a very important role in the image and to finish imposing fashion, the beautiful actress added some long earrings in black and with rhinestones, as well as a luxurious ring; while for the rest of the image of him, Zendaya She stood out for her long, loose hair with a perfect straight hair, as well as a very natural makeup of shadows and nude lipstick.

