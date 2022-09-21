Zendaya continues to make history at the Emmys

Zendaya made history again at the 2022 Emmys, becoming the youngest actress to win the statuette for best performance in a drama series twice for euphoria.

When the actress took the stage, she said that she felt:

“Honored to be alongside incredible actresses (the other nominees in their category). Thank you for creating such a safe space to make this series so difficult. I love you so much. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of whom are here tonight. Thanks to Sam Levinson for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.”

Zendaya went on to add that her “Euphoria’s greatest wish was to be able to help heal people«, thanking those who have shared their stories, in line with her character, with her:

“Anyone who has ever loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, I carry them with me and I carry them with me. So thank you very much.”

Zendaya had already broken an Emmy record with her first win of 2020 for her leading role in euphoria, which made her the youngest dramatic actress to win the coveted statuette. The actress could not repeat as a producer, since euphoria was defeated by Succession in the category of best dramatic series.