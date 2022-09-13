Entertainment

Zendaya copies Grace Kelly’s style in spectacular black Valentino dress at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

The Emmy Awards may be TV’s biggest night, but if someone’s hotly anticipated on the red carpet, that’s fine. Zendaya and her often unforgettable looks. Nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her powerful portrayal of drug-addicted teen Rue in Euphoriathe 26-year-old flaunted Hollywood glamor in a bespoke Valentino ballgown, further proof that she is the most stylish young actress in Hollywood, bar none.

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya’s glamorous look is reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s style

Designed especially for the occasion by the creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the dramatic gown featured a fitted bodice with a subtle center seam detail and a full skirt that paid homage to movie sirens of decades past. As the stylist of Zendaya, Law Roachto Vogue magazine, the dress was inspired by pieces worn by Grace Kelly back when she was a fashion icon in the 1950s, as well as a look from the fall 1987 collection of Valentino worn by Linda Evangelista in a campaign of steven meisel.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Unmissable productions! Sequels of Avatar and Indiana Jones can be seen on Disney +

1 min ago

Genesis Rodríguez: the new work of the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez in the cinema will surprise you

12 mins ago

Kim Kardashian: new revelations about the reasons for her breakup with Pete Davidson

14 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in a Carrie-Style Shirt and Boots at Vogue World

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button