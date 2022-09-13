Zendaya copies Grace Kelly’s style in spectacular black Valentino dress at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards may be TV’s biggest night, but if someone’s hotly anticipated on the red carpet, that’s fine. Zendaya and her often unforgettable looks. Nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her powerful portrayal of drug-addicted teen Rue in Euphoriathe 26-year-old flaunted Hollywood glamor in a bespoke Valentino ballgown, further proof that she is the most stylish young actress in Hollywood, bar none.

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya’s glamorous look is reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s style

Designed especially for the occasion by the creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the dramatic gown featured a fitted bodice with a subtle center seam detail and a full skirt that paid homage to movie sirens of decades past. As the stylist of Zendaya, Law Roachto Vogue magazine, the dress was inspired by pieces worn by Grace Kelly back when she was a fashion icon in the 1950s, as well as a look from the fall 1987 collection of Valentino worn by Linda Evangelista in a campaign of steven meisel.