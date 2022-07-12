Zendaya could direct an episode of the third season of Euphoria

Euphoria is one of the most acclaimed series by the public on the HBO platform, even the make-up, outfits and styles of the scenes have become a reference for thousands of teenagers.

Zendaya brings to life Rue Bennet, one of the most acclaimed characters by audiences and critics. At the end of the first season, the actress became an executive producer of the show, so she had more influence on her own character and a couple of creative contributions to the series.

Zendaya seeks to enter behind the scenes.

In an interview with Vogue Italy, Zendaya revealed that she was about to direct Season 2 Episode 6, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood.” In this episode you can see Rue trying to reach a chocolate, but because of the abstinence that she maintains, she cannot reach it. In this part we can also see the moment when she reconciles with Ali (Colman Domingo).

Due to the heavy workload she had to complete her scenes, the actress was no longer able to direct the episode and shelved the idea, “It’s funny. Actually, I was supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it that time. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So, probably next season, “said the famous.

EUPHORIA Season 2 HBO Max Trailer

He is currently looking to direct an episode in the next season to experience behind the scenes and not just venture into the acting industry. It is known that for years the actress has been interested in directing and even being able to have her own project.

“I am excited by the idea of ​​directing in the future. That’s why I spend a lot of time on set. Even when I don’t participate in a production, I like to be there to learn. I hope one day to have the opportunity to do things that I would like to see, (like) a simple love story between two women of African descent”, expressed Zendaya.

Recall that Zendaya last year mentioned that she would like to start a recording about a simple love story about two black girls. Hopefully very soon the Emmy winner can fulfill one of her dreams. @worldwide.