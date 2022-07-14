Zendaya could turn to directing in “Euphoria”

“Euphoria” is one of the most watched series on HBO. (HBOMax)

He is one of the most sought-after stars in recent years for his talent and flexibility. Zendaya emerged from the universe Disney with classic children’s comedies and became a benchmark for young people his age. After that long road came the opportunity to star in one of the most played series of HBOwho plunged into the world of addictions, sexual identities and the tastes of centennials.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

euphoria marks a before and after in the career of this actress who always has new projects, as is the case with dunes, film that is in the middle of the filming stage of its sequel directed by the talented Denis Villeneuve. After the first season of euphoriaZendaya joined the executive production of the fiction for which she received her first Emmy Best Actress for her role as Rue Bennet.

Zendaya found in “Euphoria” the series that consecrated her as one of the best actresses of her generation. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

But her desire to seek new challenges now leads her to turn to directing. During an interview she gave to the magazine fashion Italy, said that she was going to sit in the director’s chair in the sixth episode of season two called “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood”, in which Rue tries to eat a chocolate but cannot reach it due to her withdrawal process. And it was also the episode where she reconciled with Ali (colman sunday), which generated a lot of interpretative load for him to go behind the scenes. “It is funny. In fact, I was supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it that time. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So probably next season.”

The actress left open the possibility of being able to direct and expressed it this way: “ The idea of ​​directing in the future excites me. That’s why I spend a lot of time on set. Even when I don’t participate in a production, I like to be there to learn. I hope one day to be able to do things that I would like to see, (like) a simple love story between two women of African descent. ”.

In fiction, Zendaya plays Rue Bennet and Hunter Schafer plays Jules. (HBOMax)

Apart from the next season of euphoria and the sequel dunes, Zendaya will be part of the new bet of Luca Guadagninocall Challengers, in which he will share the poster with Josh O’Connor (The Crown) Y Mike Faist (Love without barriers). The film will focus on the lives of three professional tennis players who were rivals in their teens and who will now meet again in a Grand Slam tournament. He will also participate in the new film by Francis Ford Coppola which will bear the title of Megalopolis and in the biopic of Ronnie Spectorthe singer of the group The Ronettes. An entire career that is bearing fruit after having spent many years in the industry.

KEEP READING:

the fence: the series that anticipated the pandemic and almost never aired

Only Murders in the Building is renewed and will have a third season

BTS, the most important musical band in South Korea, will come to Disney + with three exclusive projects