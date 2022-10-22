Zendaya dares a tight jumpsuit completely transparent

Actress Zendaya continues to prove she’s a true fashion icon, this time wearing a bodysuit completely diaphanous.



Paris Fashion Week continues to prove itself as the event of the year when it comes to unforgettable outfits.

After Kylie Jenner in her crochet dress, Zendaya’s turn to impress.

It was during Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 show that Zendaya was spotted in a completely transparent bodycon jumpsuit.

Only black shorts worn under the jumpsuit as well as a baggy jacket worn over it were not transparent on the revealing outfit.

the bodysuit black Valentino was also covered in small crystals, giving the young woman the appearance of a starry sky.

It reminds us of the similar outfit worn by Olivia Rodrigo at the 2021 Met Gala.



Zendaya’s long-time accomplice, stylist Law Roach, designed this memorable outfit.

We also highlight the beauty style of the actress, makeup in warm shades of brown and bronze, perfect colors for fall.

We love!

