Zendaya, David Bowie and other celebrities who revolutionized fashion in film and television

Nothing is a coincidence, all your favorite clothes were once worn by one of these celebrities and today we explain what is behind it.

The luminaires have shown us what they are capable of when it comes to fashionand at the same time, they set trends almost without realizing it. Haven’t you ever wanted JLO pants, or an exotic garment from Zendaya for a special occasion? In their own way, the following celebrities have managed to reinvent the fashion industry with his most popular garments. On this issue, the most benefited in terms of sales are the exclusive boutiqueswho see important opportunities in artists to present their most expensive looks or, failing that, their influence in fashion. There is something for all genres! without fear of being wrong, something inside your closet will be there because you saw it as your singer or favorite actress, if not the same, yes very similar. Check if any of these influences were or are still in your top 10.

The Queen of pop

This diva set a trend for a long time, the style of madonna casual and sexy style began to be worn in the 80’s. identified for wearing extravagant clothestheir accessories such as necklaces, large earrings, lace and leather garmentswere some things we saw in his younger years.

Jennifer Lopez

This great of the industry was and continues to be a benchmark of what should be used today. When it comes to the complete look, she is a clear example that brown skin does not have to be limited to brown hair.

The combination of a blonde style with a brunette skin tone can be the perfect combination.

Among his favorite garments are sports, coats, berets, furs in all his presentations; giant earrings, and in general flashy accessories is her thing.

Let’s not forget his famous boots, which is not for nothing, but he wears them with a lot of style.

Harry Styles

A more current style is that of Harrys Styles. His irreverent way of dressing has attracted attention because he likes to wear dresses and garments of the “feminine gender”.

We know that clothes do not know gender, and currently garments are worn by men and women alike, Harry continues to attract attention for his combinations of retro and bohemian.

Zendaya

The actress remembered for her beginnings in Disney productions, surprised to get out of her role as ‘Zoey’. His passage through the carpets is always a show and the most recognized firms raise their hands to dress the actress.

Zendaya It doesn’t marry any style, it can either have a hippie look, a bohemian one or something much more sophisticated. Still looks great!

Elvis Costello

This musician of the genre Pop, rock, new wave, imposed fashion among many for their way of dressing; their skinny jeans, giant glasses and unique jackets were trending among young people in the 70’s and 80’s.