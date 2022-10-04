Zendaya dazzles with a ‘total black’ look with the most groundbreaking transparencies

Photo credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Every public appearance of Zendaya it is absolutely stellar. Her ‘looks’ never leave anyone indifferent regardless of whether she attends a red carpet, a fashion event or walks the streets of New York while she is wasting trend. So Zendaya is not only one of the best actresses of the moment, but also one of the ‘celebrities’ who best knows how to choose what she enters and what not in her closet. And she just proved it again on her during the Paris Fashion Week, specifically in the Valentino parade, which he has attended with a suit jacket that has nothing to do with the classic.

The actress has outshone the French capital with a transparent fishnet jumpsuit in which he has been sheathed –literally– from head to toe. On him, he has put some ‘shorts’ and an ‘oversize blazer’. All garments follow the same common thread: the black color and the Valentino logo all over.

Photo credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Wearing black was always a bet, she says, and this ‘total black look’ with which Zendaya has supported her close friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, from the ‘front row’, confirms it. To give a clash of contrasts, the actress has decided to finish off her styling with some pumps in ‘nude’ color to which he also wraps his spectacular jumpsuit with transparencies and, consequently, the firm’s logo repeatedly.

All this added to her makeup in earthy colors, her long hair with a side parting and maxi earrings –also black– pendants and beads, have positioned Zendaya as the true star of Paris Fashion Week.