Entertainment

Zendaya dedicates a tender message to Tom Holland on his birthday

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Besides that Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most outstanding premieres of 2021, it was also the confirmation that its protagonists, Tom Holland Y Zendaya they were a couple Although they often avoid referring to each other publicly, the actors were caught kissing in the middle of last year, confirming what had been rumored for some time.

On the day of the date, Tom Holland is celebrating his 26th birthday and, as expected, he received a sweet message from his girlfriend. The actress shared a picture of her through her Instagram account and dedicated a sweet message to the British actor.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Zendaya celebrates Tom Holland: “Happy birthday to the one who makes me the happiest” | TVMAS

1 min ago

Shakira and Pique split? They say they no longer live together

11 mins ago

Amazon Prime Ranking: the most watched movies this day by the Spanish public

12 mins ago

25 Actor Duos That Do Look Like They Are Family

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button