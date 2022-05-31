Zendaya denies being the victim filmed during an attack that went viral

The video made the rounds on social media all weekend. A young woman, on the ground, is beaten by an obviously very angry person, in what looks like a clothing store. First hit in the fists, the young woman is then targeted by a shower of kicks, her head suddenly hitting a wall.

The video is too pixelated for us to recognize precisely who it is in the images, but the Internet already has its opinion on the matter: it is, according to some Twitter or Instagram users, Zendaya. The actress of Dunes and D’Euphoria blindly massacred in a shop? The idea was apparently too tempting for the most excited tweeters to think of anything else.

Not the same anymore

Bad inference on the part of web investigators. The star’s agents responded very firmly that it was not about Zendaya in this video. And for the most skeptical, the TMZ site, very serious about this kind of images and the buzz it can cause, is formal too. The main reason why it can’t be Zendaya, according to the publication, is simple: the young woman in the images has the same haircut as the actress in the star’s recent series and films. Except that in “real life”, Zendaya has a bob cut much shorter than on the images in question!

Another very clear clue for the media: the shoes of the victim in the images, rainbow Crocs. “Zendaya has never been photographed in Crocs as far as we could find,” the site claims. The star has publicly claimed that she only wears sneakers or heels…nothing in between!

Regarding the people in this video (which is neither dated nor located) or the circumstances, nothing has been revealed.