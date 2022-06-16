Zendaya denies pregnancy rumors | Fox News – News 24

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zendaya has apparently denied being pregnant after a rumor that she is expecting with boyfriend Tom Holland hit the internet.

Zendaya, 25, took to social media to put an end to the speculation.

“See now, that’s why I’m staying off Twitter,” the actress wrote on her Instagram story. “I just make stuff up for no reason…every week.

The social media chatter about Zendaya and Holland’s potential baby bump came about after a fake TikTok video went viral.

The current trend is to post a fake video and then have Kris Jenner appear at the end, pointing out that the beginning of the video is fake. It’s called “Getting Krissed”. The account shared a video that looked like Zendaya had shared a photo of an ultrasound.

While fans shouldn’t be expecting a baby from Zendaya, the “Euphoria” star is still in a relationship with Holland.

She recently shared a post celebrating the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star on his birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to whoever makes me the happiest,” she captioned a photo of the two on Instagram.

Holland previously opened up about the lack of celebrity dating privacy in an interview with GQ.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is not really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment shared with the whole world,” said he declared. told the magazine in November.

Zendaya and Holland first sparked romance rumors in 2017. The two apparently went public with their relationship in 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss.