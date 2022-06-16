zendaya denies pregnancy tom holland

Zendaya denied the rumors about the alleged pregnancy with Tom Holland

Being famous also has a price, as rumors about his personal life are constantly generated, just as happened to Zendaya.

The news began to circulate on social networks that allegedly the actress was expecting her first child with Tom Holland and although we do not dislike the idea, it is a fact that nobody likes to be involved in gossip.

It all unraveled as a result of a TikTok showing Zendaya’s alleged reaction to one of her posts in which an ultrasound appeared to announce her pregnancy.

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

However, this trendconsisting of spreading fake news and then revealing it was a prank with a video of Kris Jenner dancingnot all Internet users knew about it, so they left with the idea that it was real and even worse, they spread the lie.

The rumor became so big that Zendaya herself, tired of the accusations and more, He decided to go out and clarify what was happening.

Through her Instagram account, the protagonist of the series ‘Euphoria’ denied the alleged pregnancy with Tom Hollandpointing out that it is one of the reasons that make her move away from Twitter.

“That’s why I stay off Twitter… They make things up for no reason… every week,” the actress said.

He also took advantage of the space to announce something that was real: “In any case, back to the filming of Chellengers.”