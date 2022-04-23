Zendaya disappoints her fans

The absence of Zendaya at the last edition of the fashion gala of the Metropolitan Museum of New York, Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and media events in the American entertainment industry, it caused great disappointment among her fans and among all those who hoped to see the interpreter making the most of her creativity on an aesthetic level.

The actress, star of the series ‘Euphoria’ and box office hits like ‘Dune’, is fully aware that her image is a great claim for the also known as ‘Met gala’, as much or more than the presence of already established fashion icons such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively or Kim Kardashian. Therefore, Zendaya knows that she will “disappoint” her most staunch followers because of her busy professional schedule, which will prevent her from attending this year’s ceremony as well.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans, but I’m not going because I’ll be working. Our girl has to do a lot of movies! So I wish everyone the best.” The also actress of the last trilogy of ‘Spider-Man’, who co-stars with her now boyfriend Tom Holland, has revealed in brief statements granted to the Extra news portal.

