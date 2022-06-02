Zendaya, elected among the most influential personalities of 2022, in 7 unforgettable looks

From Disney Channel to the Oscars, Zendaya demonstrates that there is only one step. The prestigious status that he enjoys today is the result of a heterogeneous career punctuated by remarkable appearances in blockbusters, as well as his strong tastes in fashion. It is therefore not surprising that the American has risen to the top of the ranking of the 100 most influential personalities of 2022, revealed on Monday May 23 by the American media. Time.

It all started in 2010when audiences discover a bubbly, energetic young girl with a touch of quirky humor as Rocky Blue in the hit Disney Channel series Shake It Up. If the spectators attend the first steps of Zendaya Coleman (of her real name), they especially attend the birth of a future Hollywood star. But it’s almost ten years later that Zendaya will know the consecration. 2019 indeed sounds like the year of Zendaya: in twelve months, the actress will propel herself to the top. The public discovers a darker and more sincere side of the American in the series Euphoria. This immensely successful show, available on OCS, reveals a skin-deep Zendaya resisting her devastating urges. This power of interpretation even earned her the Emmy Awards for best actress in a drama television series. And Zendaya shines as much on the small screen as on the big one. The same year, we find her in the role of MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home, alongside Tom Holland (her companion in real life), whom she finds two years later in the mega blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is not surprising that in 2021, she is also the headliner, with Timothée Chalamet, of the blockbuster Dunes by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve.

Besides his passion for the 7th art, Zendaya makes fashion aficionados ecstatic. Very early on, she was assisted by Law Roach, a flamboyant stylist who created looks cleverly inspired by the projects she championed. On her Instagram account — with more than 100 million subscribers now — Zendaya uses fashion as a testing ground. Freeing themselves from codes, between them, they will break through the fashion bubble until they win, in 2021, the coveted Fashion Icon Award awarded by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, making the actress the youngest recipient of this award. From the height of her 1.78 meter (when she is not perched on sensual stilettos), Zendaya knows how to seduce fashion houses with her presence and her feline charisma. If in 2019, she is the ambassador and co-creator of a collection for the American label Tommy Hilfiger, in 2020, the singer and actress becomes the new muse of the fashion house Valentino. Pierpaolo Piccioli, artistic director of the Italian house, will even describe Zendaya Coleman as: “a powerful and intense young woman who uses her talent and hard work to express herself”.

This fashion adventure, the American especially shares it with us on the red carpets, where all daring is allowed, like his remarkable appearances at the Met Gala. Zendaya never ceases to panic the lenses with explosive looks. Galas, film premieres, after-parties, front-row… on the occasion of this nomination in the ranking of the 100 most influential personalities of 2022, Number looks back on seven dazzling looks from the one who seems to have nothing more to prove.