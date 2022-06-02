Zendaya, elected among the most influential personalities of 2022, in 7 unforgettable looks
The American media Time has just announced the annual ranking of the 100 most influential personalities of 2022. If the list includes personalities from all walks of life such as Zoë Kravitz, Demna Gvasalia, Keanu Reeves or Adele, the American singer and actress Zendaya enters the ranking, climbing directly to the top. Time to look back on her career and her career in fashion through a selection of unforgettable looks.
© Time
From Disney Channel to the Oscars, Zendaya demonstrates that there is only one step. The prestigious status that he enjoys today is the result of a heterogeneous career punctuated by remarkable appearances in blockbusters, as well as his strong tastes in fashion. It is therefore not surprising that the American has risen to the top of the ranking of the 100 most influential personalities of 2022, revealed on Monday May 23 by the American media. Time.
It all started in 2010when audiences discover a bubbly, energetic young girl with a touch of quirky humor as Rocky Blue in the hit Disney Channel series Shake It Up. If the spectators attend the first steps of Zendaya Coleman (of her real name), they especially attend the birth of a future Hollywood star. But it’s almost ten years later that Zendaya will know the consecration. 2019 indeed sounds like the year of Zendaya: in twelve months, the actress will propel herself to the top. The public discovers a darker and more sincere side of the American in the series Euphoria. This immensely successful show, available on OCS, reveals a skin-deep Zendaya resisting her devastating urges. This power of interpretation even earned her the Emmy Awards for best actress in a drama television series. And Zendaya shines as much on the small screen as on the big one. The same year, we find her in the role of MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home, alongside Tom Holland (her companion in real life), whom she finds two years later in the mega blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is not surprising that in 2021, she is also the headliner, with Timothée Chalamet, of the blockbuster Dunes by Canadian director Denis Villeneuve.
Besides his passion for the 7th art, Zendaya makes fashion aficionados ecstatic. Very early on, she was assisted by Law Roach, a flamboyant stylist who created looks cleverly inspired by the projects she championed. On her Instagram account — with more than 100 million subscribers now — Zendaya uses fashion as a testing ground. Freeing themselves from codes, between them, they will break through the fashion bubble until they win, in 2021, the coveted Fashion Icon Award awarded by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, making the actress the youngest recipient of this award. From the height of her 1.78 meter (when she is not perched on sensual stilettos), Zendaya knows how to seduce fashion houses with her presence and her feline charisma. If in 2019, she is the ambassador and co-creator of a collection for the American label Tommy Hilfiger, in 2020, the singer and actress becomes the new muse of the fashion house Valentino. Pierpaolo Piccioli, artistic director of the Italian house, will even describe Zendaya Coleman as: “a powerful and intense young woman who uses her talent and hard work to express herself”.
This fashion adventure, the American especially shares it with us on the red carpets, where all daring is allowed, like his remarkable appearances at the Met Gala. Zendaya never ceases to panic the lenses with explosive looks. Galas, film premieres, after-parties, front-row… on the occasion of this nomination in the ranking of the 100 most influential personalities of 2022, Number looks back on seven dazzling looks from the one who seems to have nothing more to prove.
© Valentino
Zendaya electrifies the Oscars red carpet in haute couture Valentino
On March 27, Zendaya walked the Oscars red carpet in a two-piece look by Valentino haute couture. Pairing a white silk shirt cropped and a long flowing skirt with a train embroidered with silver sequins, this ultra-contemporary look inspired by Sharon Stone’s look at the 1998 Oscars consisting of a Vera Wang skirt and a Gap shirt, was accompanied by delicate Serpenti bracelets by Bulgari
© P. Lehman/Future Publishing, Getty Images
Zendaya in Balmain in Venice
The Venice Film Festival, in September 2021, for the premiere of the film Dunes, Zendaya sported a stunning dress. Signed by the Parisian fashion house Balmain, a sumptuous dress with a vertiginous slit revealed the incredible know-how of the teams of Olivier Rousteing, who calls on the exceptional leather know-how of Robert Mercier, to create a wet draped effect , enhancing the sculptural lines of the actress.
© Valentino
Zendaya sees life in pink in Valentino
Muse since 2020 of the Italian house Valentino, the actress made an appearance on the front row of the fall-winter 2022-2023 show in Paris, in an all-out intense pink look by Pierpaolo Piccioli. Zendaya opted for a plunging blouse with a long coat and pants subtly accented with tonal flowers. This shade – called Pink PP in reference to the initials of the artistic director – is a color specially invented by him in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute, designed to highlight all skin tones.
© Valentino/Getty images
Zendaya as a spider woman in a bespoke Valentino
Zendaya masters the theme of her film to perfection. For the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, in December 2021, the actress had put on a long skin-tight dress, with a deep neckline and a long slit revealing her kilometers of legs signed Valentino. Little extra of the outfit: the cobwebs embroidered on the entire surface of the dress in reference to Spider-Man.
© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images
Zendaya, conceptual in Rick Owens
October 18, 2021, Zendaya was making a splash again on the red carpet for the London premiere of the film Dunes in London with a real statement piece. As a modern-day vestal, she appeared in an immaculate dress studded with white sequins that covered her from head to toe, signed by avant-garde designer Rick Owens.
© Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Zendaya, eighties businesswoman in Fear of God
A true chameleon, Zendaya knows how to surprise. For an event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures that brings together the cast ofEuphoria, in Los Angeles, on April 20, the actress wore an outfit radically different from her flamboyant pink suit Valentino Pink PP. A pearl gray suit could not be more minimalist composed of a collarless blazer with oversized shoulders and cigarette pants with impeccable lines, all designed by the American label Fear of God. An ode to the business women of the eighties.
© Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
Zendaya, femme fatale in Roberto Cavalli
For the presentation of the Ballon d’Or in Paris, November 29, 2021 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the American actress marked her visit to Paris with a spectacular black evening dress by Roberto Cavalli, with a plunging bare back revealing the framework of a golden metal skeleton. It is at the Roberto Cavalli house, that the star ofEuphoria appealed this time wearing a dress from the archives of the fall-winter 2000 collection.