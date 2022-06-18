Zendaya embroiders masculine style with a perfect Fear of God suit jacket

Since Zendaya broke into the irreverent HBO series euphoria, has become one of the most stylish women. If Zendaya is scheduled to attend any awards show or red carpet, the style lesson is more than guaranteed. We have verified it again in the presentation of the series to which the whole team attended yesterday in Los Angeles. For this appointment in which Zendaya is clearly the protagonist, the actress has surprised again by the choice of her outfit. Instead of opting for some flashy dress, Zendaya has opted for an outfit that is as sober as it is spectacular.

Jordan Strauss/ gtres

A gray suit jacket with matching t-shirt which was in itself a real lesson in how to adapt a masculine suit and make it sophisticated and feminine. The best thing is that Zendaya has resorted this time to a masculine brand, demonstrating that one can make any garment their own and take it to the terrain they want. The key has been in tightening the waist of the pants of this fear of god costume with a wide sash and leave the silhouette oversized of the American, thus achieving a perfect balance. The choice of shoes, some high heeled pumps, have also played a fundamental role in getting that feminine side out of this team. The actress However, he maintains his sobriety. look with its accessories. She has only worn discreet diamond earrings and a gold watch.

Jordan Strauss/ gtres

The well made-up eyes with a smoky style, give that necessary sophistication to an act like this and is the perfect counterpoint for the clean lines of the whole.

Zendaya continues to amaze us like this in each appearance she makes on a red carpet, giving us more than one good idea to apply to our wardrobe.

You are also interested in: