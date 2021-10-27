Zendaya, Emma Watson, Gemma Chan … the best dressed of the week

Emma Watson, Zendaya, Gemma Chan… The most beautiful outfits of the week
Sophisticated fashion doesn’t have to be traditional. Last week, the stars showed off cutting-edge brands and pieces created by young designers to celebrate fashion with a touch of style and a twist of novelty. As has been happening more and more recently, Zendaya has played her leading role. The star took part in the premiére of Dunes in Leicester Square in London, with a sculptural look by Rick Owens from the fall 2021 fashion show.
When the collection made its debut in March at the Venice Lido, Owens told Nicole Phelps by Vogue that the inspiration for his otherworldly creations came from anxiety about the events of recent years, in particular the pandemic, climate change and the political situation in America. In response, Owens dreamed of surrealist shapes, protective layers and superhero-worthy armor to awaken the warrior in him. The sequin-embellished virgin wool dress worn by Zendaya summed up these goals perfectly, channeling the sci-fi vibe of her film. Appropriately alien, with a surface texture and curved shape reminiscent of a nautilus shell, the dress was a glamorous shield against all paparazzi flashes.
There is more than one way to bring the superhero spirit to an event. Emma Watson prefers to stay under the radar. Meanwhile, the ceremony for The Earthshot Prize took her out for the evening. Created to incentivize solutions to climate change and environmental problems, the award given by the Royal Foundation honors organizations that protect nature and wildlife. Of course, as a devoted environmentalist, Watson has chosen a fashion in line with her values. Created using vintage wedding dresses sourced from Oxfam stores, her custom Harris Reed dress was the ultimate upcycled piece. Paired with Reed’s black pants and Missoma’s jewelry, it was chic, sustainable, and utterly modern.
This article was originally published on Vogue.com
.