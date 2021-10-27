Zendaya, Emma Watson, Gemma Chan … the best dressed of the week

Emma Watson, Zendaya, Gemma Chan… The most beautiful outfits of the week

Sophisticated fashion doesn’t have to be traditional. Last week, the stars showed off cutting-edge brands and pieces created by young designers to celebrate fashion with a touch of style and a twist of novelty. As has been happening more and more recently, Zendaya has played her leading role. The star took part in the premiére of Dunes in Leicester Square in London, with a sculptural look by Rick Owens from the fall 2021 fashion show.

When the collection made its debut in March at the Venice Lido, Owens told Nicole Phelps by Vogue that the inspiration for his otherworldly creations came from anxiety about the events of recent years, in particular the pandemic, climate change and the political situation in America. In response, Owens dreamed of surrealist shapes, protective layers and superhero-worthy armor to awaken the warrior in him. The sequin-embellished virgin wool dress worn by Zendaya summed up these goals perfectly, channeling the sci-fi vibe of her film. Appropriately alien, with a surface texture and curved shape reminiscent of a nautilus shell, the dress was a glamorous shield against all paparazzi flashes.