Zendaya ends up receiving points after showing her skills in the kitchen

Zendaya is one of the actresses of the moment. Not only because at 25 years old, the artist can boast of having a career that many would dream of in theater, music, film and television; or having been recognized again with no less than four Emmy nominations (making history in the awards once again), but she is one of the most popular actresses of her generation. Her reason, how easily her followers identify with her, that she has always been natural and without artifice.

This, when little is known about the personal life of the actress, who jealously guards everything that concerns her most intimate and familiar sphere, such as her relationship with fellow actor Tom Holland, which continues to go from strength to strength. Now, from time to time, the protagonist of euphoria He shares anecdotes from his day-to-day with his followers, some of which are at least curious. That is precisely what he did this past Wednesday, when she took to Instagram to say that she had suffered an accident trying to cook, for which she had ended up in the emergency room receiving stitches on one of his fingers.

Zendaya shared what happened from the hospital. Instagram/Zendaya

An art, that of cooking, that seems to resist the American actress, who showed her bandaged finger through her Instagram Stories and shared with her followers that it was the first time in her life that she had to be treated with stitches : “You see, this is why I never cook”, he explained.

The actress also added another image in which the sanitary is seen putting the stitches, but from the interpreter’s point of view, so the only thing that is seen are the threads and the tray with the rest of the sanitary tools.

Zendaya shared what happened from the hospital. Instagram/Zendaya

After the small medical intervention, the actress shared a smiling photo with her followers, in which she can be seen in the company of her assistant and friend, Darnell Appling, who was with her during her visit to the medical center.

A year of success



2022 is being just as successful as the last few years for the actress, who does nothing but reap triumphs. Currently, Zendaya is filming Challengers (2023), with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, where she plays the role of Tashi; and she takes up the character of Chani in the second part of the saga dunesscheduled for release also in 2023.

Zendaya will shoot the second part of ‘Dune’ this summer, where she is expected to have much more presence than in the first. Warner Bros Pictures

In 2020, the actress became the youngest actress (and second black woman to do so) to receive an Emmy Award for Best Actress for her role as Rue in euphoria, which has precisely earned him a new nomination in the same category. It is not the only one, because the actress has also won two nominations for Best Original Song for two songs from the series: Elliot’s Song Y You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, where she acts as a composer. Additionally, she becomes the youngest woman to be nominated in the Best Production category, also for euphoriawhere the actress has production credits.