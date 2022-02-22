Zendaya (‘Euphoria’) stumbles in front of the paparazzi and she is the first to laugh at the memes

Zendaya, one of the stars of ‘Euphoria’, has a great sense of humor and it’s something he has shown us many times. And it is that the best attitude towards life is to start by laughing at yourself, don’t you think?

The actress is in Italian lands and decided to make a glamorous outing to a restaurant. What she herself has told in her Instagram Stories “I was trying to be cute today”Well, she was dressed in the most elegant with a total black look, a short jacket and heels.

But the interpreter ended up tripping when entering the restaurant, and he did not fall completely to the ground because his bodyguards were behind him. Worst? That all this was captured by the cameras of the Italian paparazzi.

The best strategy against this is, as we say, to laugh at yourself, and that is what Zendaya has done. In a series of Stories the young actress has been recorded without being able to stop laughing while watching the moment over and over again. “Did they really have to record me tripping?” she says as tears roll down her cheeks from laughter.

That’s not the thing, on the Internet they are very fast and they have not been slow to make memesAnd what has the protagonist of ‘Euphoria’ done? Well, share them, like this one from ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’ where she is exchanged for Tom Holland, her current partner, in the scene with Dr. Strange.





The Stories shared by Zendaya | Instagram @zendaya

The ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale Change

Just a few days ago Zendaya told that, together with the creator of the series Sam Levinson, they had decided to give a different ending in season 2 to Ruehis character in the series. “Halfway through, Sam and I were like, ‘We just can’t leave Rue here. We’ve got to put some fucking hope in this series.'”

Additionally, Zendaya has teased that she’ll start to find her way in the season 2 finale. “Episode 8 is where we’ll get that sense of redemption, that you’re not the worst thing you’ve ever done,” she said.

