Zendaya, everything you need to know about the actress, Tom Holland and her work after Euphoria and Spiderman

Zendaya Coleman He has earned his fame through hard work and today, he is one of the most acclaimed figures in Hollywood by fans. Singer, actress, dancer… Nothing can resist her! She has conquered thousands of hearts and besides, It has established itself as an icon of current fashion. There are not a few followers who look forward to seeing a premiere or red carpet to discover the looks that this young woman gives us.

The success of Zendaya Coleman

His full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman and began her career working as a child model and backup dancer. Over time, she made the jump to Disney and became quite the star for her role as Rocky Blue in shake it up, a Disney Channel sitcom. Years later, in 2013, she took another step in her career with his participation inDancing with the Stars’.

It was already known and swept the audience with ‘Euphoria’, a revolution that catapulted her to stardom. Since then, we have not stopped hearing her name. She has worked in cinema and some of her best-known films have been the saga of ‘Spiderman’ beside Tom Holland And success ‘The Greatest Showman’ where we could hear his voice and delight in ‘Rewrite of Stars’ alongside Zac Efron.

Among his most recent titles, we also find ‘dune’ and it seems that the young woman works in many other projects to come. In addition, he has also become an icon in the fashion sector, working as model with some of the most exclusive brands and working on own collections with them.

For all her work, she became the youngest Emmy Award winner in the category of best leading actress in a dramatic series and did so for her role as Rue in Euphoria.

Her relationship with Tom Holland

His career gives a lot to talk about and his followers have also wanted to know about his loves. She is private about her current relationship, but it is known that is in a serious relationship with Tom Holland. They agreed on ‘Spider-Man’ And it looks like the pieces fit together. They began a relationship and although they are discreet, they do not hesitate to share messages on social networks and pose together at events if the occasion arises.

Both have tight schedules and their careers seem to be going through a good time, however, they manage to see each other when they have the opportunity and share moments as a couple. They have been one of the parejas with more fame in recent years and it is that their chemistry in ‘Spiderman’ it was undeniable.

The young actress sweeps Instagram

The young woman follows setting trends both outside and inside the catwalks and it seems that his career in the cinema and the world of interpretation has only just taken off. She herself has commented that she has several projects that she is currently focused on and it seems that her followers will have Zendaya for a while.

Also, ravage your social networks and shares her most casual version off the set, something that brings her even closer to a young audience that sees her natural and down to earth, even with all the fame she has gained since her first steps at Disney.