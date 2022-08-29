Zendaya explodes and is forced to deny her pregnancy because of TikTok

She began her career as a young girl, and since Zendaya took her first steps hand in hand with Mickey Mouse, her career has been meteoric. She has more than 50 titles as an actress at only 25 years old, an enviable resume that has made her one of the most envied young performers internationally. As is logical, such success is accompanied by an obsession with knowing everything that happens with respect to her private life, something that the actress does not take particularly well, so she does not lavish herself too much on social networks.

He has barely made reference to his relationship with actor Tom Holland, whom he met in 2016 while working together on the set of Spider-Man; but with whom she did not confirm that they had something together until November 2021. Since then, there have been rumors of all kinds about the couple, almost all of them unfounded and to which both have turned a deaf ear. However, the last one gained such force that Zendaya herself has been forced to do something that she does not usually do: deny it through her social networks.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have become protagonists of the latest TikTok trend Getty Images

The ‘fault’ on this occasion was the image of an ultrasound that circulated on the TikTok social network and that, presumably, belonged to the actress. With this image, it was intended to play a joke on her followers and make them understand that the young woman was pregnant with her first child with Tom Holland. However, the joke got out of hand in such a way that shortly after it became viral on the social network of Chinese origin and went on to other networks, such as Twitter, where the millions of Zendaya’s followers echoed and madness broke out.

So much so that the actress herself was forced to deny the hoax. She did it through Instagram, where she clarified that she was not pregnant with a direct comment: “You see, that’s why I stay away from Twitter. Making things up for no reason…every week”, she lamented.

Zendaya was forced to deny the hoax about her pregnancy. Instagram/Zendaya

The video reflected an ultrasound, as if it had been shared by the protagonist of euphoriato then move on to some images of Kris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian, dancing to the rhythm of Lady Marmalade. The joke is a trend in the social network, and is known as krissed (the Generation Alpha equivalent of the mythical rickrolledbut has led to rumors about Zendaya.

At the moment, Zendaya has no plans to become a mother and, to be honest, she didn’t really have much time to do so, given how focused she is on her professional career. The actress is currently filming Challengers, where she plays an elite tennis player named Tashi; her in addition to retaking her role as Chani in the second part of dunespending release in 2023.

A very discreet couple with their private life

Zendaya and Tom Holland met during the filming of the Spider-Man trilogy, and many began to realize the enormous chemistry that existed between the two, especially when the first images that the reporters captured of the couple sharing moments of confidence confirmed that it could There is more than just a good friendship. In December 2021, the couple confirmed their relationship and, since then, they have been seen enjoying their relationship during various events and sharing images through their social networks.

The couple occasionally shares images of themselves on their social networks. Instagram/Zendaya

A couple who have always tried to maintain their intimacy, despite the fact that the photographers tried by all means to air their relationship in public, forcing them to have to confirm their relationship.

“One of the most complicated things about fame is that privacy is not really under your control,” Tom Holland commented in an interview with GQ, “This is not my story, it is our story. Loving someone is a sacred and special thing.”

read also