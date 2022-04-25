Zendaya exudes beauty with a new minidress shoot

In the midst of the furor caused by his interpretation in euphoria, Zendaya rolled one Photoshoot belonging to one of the advertising campaigns of Velentino, Valentino Rendez-Vous.

The actress went to your account Instagram to share some details of the professional session that she shot wearing an elegant outfit barbie pink.

He posed in front of the camera dressed in a mini-dress pink with interwoven straps in the back, exposed triangle panels on the torso, collar halter and a long one that highlighted his toned legs.

added a mini bag matching reddish rectangular with a pair of sandals with straps tied along the legs to the knees.

The Fashion Icon highlighted her beauty with make-up in tan tones, metallic red shadows, lipstick naked and a fine cat eyes black. His hair was sported in messy, messy curls due to the poses he struck.

added a necklace gold chain, small diamond earrings and discreet rings that she combined with her clear manicure.

“New Maison Valentino campaign #ValentinoRendezVous”, he wrote in the caption of the publication that reached almost 9 million likes instantly after being shared.

In recent days the young woman has been working with the italian luxury brand as main image and ambassador to launch teaser and glimpses of Photo shoots to promote recent releases.

The official Instagram account of valentine has been sharing videos and commercials themed on Zendaya and with collaborations from Piccioli Y Luxury Law.

With this job, the spider-man actress joins others celebrities who have been image and ambassadors of the brand as Gwyneth Paltrow Y Naomi.

After criticism from the anti-drug education group I WILL GIVE towards the series euphoria for “glorifying” the substance abuse and portray a “wrong” image of drug use during high school, Zendaya spoke about it.

“Our show is in no way a morality tale to teach people how to live their lives in a particular way,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“If anything, the sentiment behind Euphoria, or whatever we’ve always been trying to do with it, is to help people feel a little less alone in their experience and their pain,” she added.

Through his character as ruethe actress hopes that viewers have “a little more understanding about the experience of addiction”.

“My greatest hope is that people can connect with him who need to heal and grow with Rue, hopefully by the end of this season, they will feel hope and that change in her.”

