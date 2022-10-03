Zendaya exudes elegance with transparent catsuit and braless blazer in Paris

As if ready to hit the catwalk, Zendaya conquered hearts while attending the parade of valentineheld during the Paris Fashion Week.

And it is that the star, 26 years old, wore an impressive all black look transparent that he used in the style braless.

She distilled the glamor that characterizes her with a tight catsuit black mesh with monogram valentine embroidered throughout the garment. He also wore black shorts and an oversize blazer with a shiny monogram. She added stiletto heels fused with the pant length.

The fashion icon highlighted her beauty with makeup in shades of tan, brown shadows, lipstick coffee satin and fine cat eyes black. Her hair was styled with a center parting and straight locks.

Photo: AP

She added long smoky rhinestone earrings and silver rings that she matched with her nude manicure.

Upon arrival at the parade, he was joined by the catwalk star Naomi Campbell, who looked elegant with an outfit black and white oversize with feathers and flashy jewels.

Zendaya She recently became one of Valentino’s muses and brand ambassadors, so it’s no wonder the celebrity appears on advertising campaigns of their releases, wearing exclusive garments from the Italian house at galas and in fashion shows like this one.

In recent months, the young woman has been working with the luxury brand as the main image and ambassador to launch teaser and sneak peeks of photo shoots to promote recent releases like the outfits allusive to the trend Barbicore and in the current spring/summer 2023 campaign.

Her appearance in front of the cameras in France comes after history by becoming the youngest actress to win two awards for best leading actress in a drama series for his performance in euphoria in the Emmys.

He won his first award in the category in 2020 for the same role, but from the first season.

In addition to her talent as an actress, Zendaya She has become one of the most acclaimed young Hollywood celebrities for the cinema, but also as a singer and model for major luxury brands.

He recently collaborated with bvlgari for the successful women short film Unexpected Wonders beside Anne Hathawayhas also been working with Loewe Y valentine.

Among other projects that are on the horizon, Zendaya will act in the comedy Challengers and in the second part of dunes beside Thimothee Chalamet; Likewise, she will be the producer of some episodes of the third season of euphoria.

MA