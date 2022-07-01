Zendaya exudes glamor and hypnotizes on her Vogue Italia cover | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress is “the portrait of a generation” with this incredible photo shoot.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

actress and singer Zendaya became the protagonist of the cover of July 2022 for the Italian edition of Vogue, in a series of photos out of this world and where the interpreter demonstrated the incredible gift she has for modeling and acting.

Likewise, the fashion journalist Jordan Anderson described in the interview with Zendaya that the also actress of Spidermanand her exquisite sense of fashion, are “a portrait of a generation”.

the actress of euphoriawho was also named TIME 100 2022, within the list of one of the most influential people in the world, wore a Maison Valentino dress for the cover of the magazine, in white and with a deep neckline, while for the rest of her looks she modeled designs from Atticus and Philosophyeven Armani.

In a matter of jewelry, the actress wore part of the “Eden OO Giardino delle Meragiglie” collection, from the luxurious firm Bulgarianwhich she wore in a necklace of precious stones, some bracelets, as well as rings and earrings with emerald green jewels.

During the interview, Tom Holland’s current girlfriend pointed out that despite the success she has achieved at 25, the young woman still sees the title of “a portrait of her generation” as “ironic”, as she admits that her profession makes her feel much more silly and small, because “everything is about pretending to be someone else”.