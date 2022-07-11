Zendaya exudes glamor with a crop top during a walk in New York

Zendaya surprised her boyfriend Tom Holland, on the recording set of the new series The Crowded Room, in which the actor works in collaboration with Apple TV.

It was photographed by paparazzi walking down the sidewalks Manhattan, New York, dressed in a luxurious and elegant all black look that highlighted his taste for fashion and worked silhouette.

I use a tank top black sleeveless style braless, with a high round neck, to match high-waisted dress pants with loose legs; both garments framed his abs of steel.

He added a pair of oxford shoes, a leather jacket with a lapel, as well as a discreet silver necklace and a gold watch.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Her hair was styled in elegant waves with a center parting, while her face was defined with a light layer of bronzed makeup, lipstick naked and a fine cat eyes

Before entering the building where filming is taking place, the actress from euphoria greeted a group of fans who came to take photos and ask for autographs. After that she went to see her boyfriend who plays the main role of the series, Danny Sullivan.

According to the first reports, The Crowded Room tells the story of a character Multiple personality disorder acquitted of a crime.

Zendaya and Tom They have been dating for over a year. They confirmed their relationship while being photographed kissing at an airport.

Rumors arose since 2017 that they had an affair, but nothing was confirmed. Shortly after, she began dating Jacob Elordi, while Tom was linked to Olivia Bolton.

“Zendaya and Tom started out as great friends and stayed that way for a long time before things got romantic,” a source told UsWeekly.

She added: “They work so well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.”

Although the celebrity25, seems to spend much of her time on her personal relationships, she also spends time and space on her professional projects like the series euphoria which is preparing its third season.

In a series of questions and answers with Vogue ItalyZendaya revealed that she not only wants success as an actress in said series, but also aspires to direct one of the episodes of the next season

“I was supposed to direct episode 6 [de la temporada 2]but then I had to act on it,” Zendaya said.

“I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it this time. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So probably next season,” she said.

He is also working on the movie Challengers and in the second part of dunes.

