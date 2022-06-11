Zendaya first published a photo with her boyfriend Tom Holland to congratulate him on his birthday | Famous

Since then, ‘Tomdaya’ (as fans call boyfriends) has become one of the most beloved young couples in Hollywood, and although they try to keep their relationship away from the cameras, they sometimes soften the networks with their special moments.

Tom Holland and Zendaya congratulate each other on their birthdays: a tender tradition

Every year, histriones usually dedicate a message for their birthdays. For example, in September 2021, the interpreter called Zendaya “My MJ”, this accompanied by a tender ‘selfie’.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Call me when you wake up,” Holland wrote on Instagram. At that time, the post reached more than 20 million ‘likes’.

For her part, in June 2019, the actress published a photograph in which she appears with Tom, Jacob Batalon and Darnell Appling: “Happy birthday weirdo, thank you for being the wonderful person you are, we are very lucky to have you and your weirdness ”.

Zendaya posted her first photo with her boyfriend Tom Holland on Instagram

This time, through her Instagram account, the “Euphoria” actress shared with her more than 142 million followers a photograph in which she appears alone with the “Uncharted” actor, this for her 26th birthday.

“The happiest of birthdays to those who make me the happiest”, was the brief description with which the beautiful young woman accompanied the photo.

Immediately, the couple’s followers did not hesitate to fill the post with “likes” and affectionate comments, in which they assured that “they are the most tender”.

“Oh my God, this photo”, “Cute”, “The publication I was waiting for”, “I am crying”, “Happy to see them so happy”, “They deserve it”, “They won the award for the most tender couple ” and “Tomdaya is real”, were some of the messages that Internet users left in the comments box.

Tom Holland, meanwhile, was quick to reply to his girlfriend’s post and dedicated three red heart emojis to her.

The photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland went viral on social networks

The portrait of the actors, which has gathered more than 11 million “likes” from celebrity fans, immediately became a trend on the Internet and users had funny reactions to it.

“Zendaya’s congratulations? I’m dying,” said one user.

On the other hand, some Internet users pointed out that they “would like” to have a relationship like that of the interpreters, who have shared credits in the ‘Spider-Man’ movies since 2017, this along with celebrities such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

“What if I’m crying with the photo that Zendaya uploaded to congratulate Tom Holland and his ‘caption’? No not at all; I only got an “I would like to have what they have” in my eye, nothing more,” wrote a Twitter user.

Although on several occasions the ‘Dune’ actress has shared portraits and videos with Holland and her friends, this is the first time that she boasts a photo in which they appear alone and showing their love.