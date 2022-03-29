Zendaya from Euphoria’s much talked about season finale: ‘Something beautiful at the end of all that pain’ | News

This weekend it aired on HBO the season finale of euphoriaa series whose protagonist is one of the young actresses of the moment: Zendaya. The 25-year-old performer plays rue, a young woman struggling with addictions and who in the second season managed to avoid rehabilitation, something that was no longer foreign to her. The star considered that the closing of this installment managed to land in a positive place, although she acknowledged that playing her character was hard. “It was painful for everyone involved in doing it. I know it was painful for me and I think it got to the point of, ‘We can’t leave her here. This cannot be the end of her story. There has to be some hope at the end of this. Something beautiful at the end of all this pain.”Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight. Several chapters before the season came to an end, Rue’s story took a more hopeful turn, just enough for the audience to imagine that the protagonist had a chance to get ahead. “I think that’s what we need. I think that’s what the world needs.”added the actress when referring to hope. “So if you can hold on to that, if you can bear it through those painful times, if you can still support her, then maybe there’s some hope in the end.”, he added. In addition to Zendaya, other Euphoria stars shared their sentiments ahead of the hit show’s season finale. sydney sweeney and Maude Apatow who give life to the sisters Cassie and Lexi, talked about the changes their characters faced in the most recent episodes. “Their dynamics are much more complicated than you might expect,” Apatow said. “It actually saddened me to see how complicated it became as the season went on.”commented for his part Sweeney.