Zendaya: Generation Z

Zendaya, more than a first name, an emblem. For thirteen years that she has been weaving her web, the young woman has now become a house-hold name: her first name alone attracts the public, producers and business. On her Instagram, there are also 151 million people who follow her, listen to her and admire her now. A success achieved through hard work and perseverance. If her first name in Shona, a dialect of Zimbabwe, means “to give thanks”, it is to herself and her strong temperament that she owes her success.

To her… but also, like other stars before her, from Britney Spears to Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera, to the dream factory that is Disney. Zendaya Coleman entered it at 13 years old. A perfect little soldier stamped Mickey who sings, dances, poses and plays in teen sitcoms. She then signs, in 2009, her first fees which amount to 60,000 euros per episode.

Like Britney, she started at Disney

Logical continuation of a well-marked course, four years later, she released an album which sold 1.3 million copies. She embodies, like Miley Cyrus or Lindsay Lohan before her, this next door girl that everyone wants to have as a friend. With an immaculate reputation at stake: she doesn’t have time for a boyfriend! An image that she has kept for a long time. With the exception of her current affair with Tom Holland, she has never officially appeared with a boyfriend. It is perhaps this mystery that makes this beauty so fascinating, which never ceases to squat the screens, from Dune, to Euphoria (which will earn her an Emmy) via the very dark Malcolm & Marie on Netflix. Barely completed this last film, shot between June and July 2020, the young committed woman appeared alongside the defenders of the Black Lives Matter movement. Talented actress, standard-bearer of minorities: a multi-faceted, complex personality, which owes nothing to chance…

Zendaya Business woman engaged

Born on September 1, 1996 in Oakland, California, Zendaya is the fruit of the love of Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, an African-American native of Arkansas, and Claire Stoermer of German and Scottish origins. In this suburb of San Francisco, both work in schools: he is a sports educator, she a school and theater teacher. The family, middle class, is quite large – at birth, Zendaya already has five half-siblings – and very politically engaged too. The Colemans, whose two aunts were in the Black Panthers in the 1960s, have a cult following for activist Angela Davis. But in the midst of these strong characters, Zendaya, for the time being, is pro-fi l low. “I was extremely shy little, I had trouble communicating with others”, admits the star at Gala in 2021. To help her daughter get out of her bubble, Claire, who works at the Californian Shakespeare Theater, invites her attending shows: “As a child, I saw every Shakespeare play a million times and loved it. (…) I said to myself: ‘I don’t know what they are doing, but I want to do this. I want to be up there,” she told People in November 2021. She then had only one goal: to become an actress. His parents immediately bend over backwards to make his dream come true. Dad plays the manager-bodyguard, accompanies her to her Hollywood auditions while mom combines three jobs to finance her ambitions. Zendaya remembers for Gala magazine, in 2021: “My parents didn’t have a lot of money. They started signing me up for auditions in LA and I landed several appearances in ad campaigns. To avoid airfare, we took the car and I spent several days with my sister and her husband in their house in LA, where I slept on an inflatable mattress in their living room.

Since she was 16, Zendaya has multiplied official actions to support the most disadvantaged and never misses an opportunity to raise issues related to social justice or racial equality. In 2018, she struck hard: in Paris, during the presentation of her collection for Tommy Hilfiger, Zendaya only hired black models and invited Grace Jones to close the show. She will be hailed for celebrating diversity and inclusiveness, showcasing black women but also plus-size models and 70-year-old models. Among his many actions, note his commitments for: Convoy of Hope (aid to the victims of Hurricane Sandy), UNAIDS in South Africa, Feeding America and Unicef. With her millions of followers on the networks, Zendaya uses the Web a lot to address the themes of justice, voting, body shaming and intimidation… and was ardently on the side of the Black Lives Matter movement, in support of the family of George Floyd.

Serial collaboration

This fashion fan also knows how to sell her image! Zendaya, who has had her own Barbie since 2015, got into the ready-to-wear industry early on. First a range of shoes signed Daya (her childhood nickname) then, in 2016, she inaugurated her clothing line Daya by Zendaya. Two years later, she became an ambassador for the Tommy Hilfiger brand, and the face of Lancôme in 2019, then of Bulgari and Valentino. She also signed a contract last June with Coca to represent Glacéau SmartWater, bottled water sold worldwide. Everything she touches turns to gold!

Barbie Zendaya

Loves… just like in the movies!

In the Euphoria series, couples come and go. In real life too… As soon as they saw each other on the set, there was a mutual crush between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. It must be admitted that, for the purposes of the scenario, the interpreter of Nate was very often naked and his plastic does not leave ice! For a few months, the two young actors went out together. But Zendaya’s big fan today is Tom Holland, with whom she made it official last November. These two heroes of Spider-Man – who have known each other since 2016 but said they were only friends until then – would have even bought an English mansion at the start of the year, for 3.5 million euros. Something to bring Tom closer to his parents living in London. What is certain is that these two form the most bankable couple of the moment!

Celine Dion stole her stylist

The star was born and grew up first on the small screen, but the producers of the seventh art already have her in their sights. Marvel in the lead who offers him to integrate his blockbuster Spider-Man. A choice that will propel her to the rank of international heroine. In parallel with her rise to power, the young star with overflowing ambition launched herself into production in 2012: she wanted to master castings and scripts. Then, in 2016, at just 20 years old, and released from her Disney contract, she created her own collection of ready-to-wear, unisex and affordable. And thus becomes a fashion icon. Tommy Hilfiger offers him to design models, Celine Dion steals his stylist! Better still, the big luxury brands make it their muse, like Lancôme for its Idole perfume. “I don’t want to live in a box, not be pigeonholed into a specific genre. (…) I think that before I felt too comfortable, so I want to prove to others – and to myself – that I can do it”, she confides to Elle US, in 2019. endaya is on every poster, every casting call, in every media, and on every front of injustice… This year, she naturally appears in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to the Time magazine. Better, Zendaya embodies a generational figurehead… “I know that many young people my age are angry, exhausted, and that they are tired of living and growing up in a system that does not seem made for them”, she says in the columns of Elle, in January 2021. Driven by this mixture of revolt and ambition that characterizes her, Zendaya continues to chart her path by remaining faithful to her credo: “Learn every day of her life” , as she confided in 2021 in Gala. At the rate at which she garners knowledge and successes, there is no doubt that she has not finished… with recognition.

Her looks: Dread is not dead

Like all super hot girls, all hairstyles tend to suit her. But there is one that had caused a lot of talk. In 2015, for the Oscars ceremony, Zendaya appeared with very long dread locks. On this occasion, an American columnist had launched a joke of bad taste on the hair of the young star: “It must smell of patchouli or maybe marijuana.” Zendaya had implicitly accused the journalist of having made racist remarks.

2010 : SHAKE IT UP : In this series, broadcast in France from 2011 to 2014 on the Disney Channel, Zendaya plays Rocky Blue, a teenager who dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

: : In this series, broadcast in France from 2011 to 2014 on the Disney Channel, Zendaya plays Rocky Blue, a teenager who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. 2013: ZENDAYA: The R’n’B, hip-hop and electropop vibes of his first studio album, produced with the Jonas Brothers, are hailed by critics.

The R’n’B, hip-hop and electropop vibes of his first studio album, produced with the Jonas Brothers, are hailed by critics. 2017: SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING: Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya embodies for the first time MJ, Michelle Jones. His performance in this success earned him the cover of Vogue US magazine.

HOMECOMING: Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya embodies for the first time MJ, Michelle Jones. His performance in this success earned him the cover of Vogue US magazine. 2017 : THE GREATEST SHOWMAN : This film allows Zendaya to play with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, but also to sing with them certain titles from the soundtrack!

: : This film allows Zendaya to play with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, but also to sing with them certain titles from the soundtrack! 2019: SPIDER MAN : FAR FROM HOMEIn this opus, Peter Parker, alias Tom Holland, plans to confess his growing feelings for his classmate MJ… The beginning of a real love story?

: FAR FROM HOMEIn this opus, Peter Parker, alias Tom Holland, plans to confess his growing feelings for his classmate MJ… The beginning of a real love story? 2019: EUPHORIA : This series devotes Zendaya: at 23, she becomes the youngest woman to win the Emmy Award for Best Actress. She embodies a high school drug addict in search of landmarks and identity.

: This series devotes Zendaya: at 23, she becomes the youngest woman to win the Emmy Award for Best Actress. She embodies a high school drug addict in search of landmarks and identity. 2021: MALCOLM & MARY : In this melodrama behind closed doors, Zendaya shares the bill with John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington. Netflix paid $30 million to purchase and stream this little masterpiece.

: In this melodrama behind closed doors, Zendaya shares the bill with John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington. Netflix paid $30 million to purchase and stream this little masterpiece. 2021: SPIDER-MAN : NO WAY HOME This third installment becomes the world’s biggest annual box office success in just a few days.

: NO WAY HOME This third installment becomes the world’s biggest annual box office success in just a few days. 2021: DUNE : “It was cool and super exciting to participate in all this magic”, confides Zendaya. Adapted from the cult science fiction novel, the cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Léa Seydoux and Charlotte Rampling.

: “It was cool and super exciting to participate in all this magic”, confides Zendaya. Adapted from the cult science fiction novel, the cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Léa Seydoux and Charlotte Rampling. COMING SOON: MEGALOPOLIS: For his next feature film, Francis Ford Coppola is thinking big: a budget of 100 million euros and a dream cast… with Zendaya! We also announce Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Shia LaBeouf, Adam Driver in this dystopia which should delight fans.

Beatrice New