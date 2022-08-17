Zendaya gives the first lights of what will be the third season of Euphoria

Zendaya plays Rue in Euphoria, a young drug addict. HBO.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Colemanknown simply as Zendayagave the first lights of what we could see in the third season of the HBO series, euphoria.

Although the new cycle of fiction that portrays a group of teenagers and their lives around love dramas and drugs could only see the light of day in 2024, the actress and executive producer gave details of what she would like to see on screen once once work resumes.

in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya commented that “it will be exciting to explore the characters outside of school. I want to see how it looks rue -his character- on his way to sobriety, how chaotic it could seem.

“But also with all the characters, in the sense that they are trying to figure out what to do with their lives when they finish school and what kind of people they want to be,” he added.

About the second season of Euphoria, Zendaya stressed that in those eight episodes they were able to immerse themselves in the characters “in a much deeper sense.”

“I think we can do that again with season three. There is so much talent out there that you want to make sure that everyone has a chance to have it,” she added.

Zendaya and the praise for her role as Rue

Actress Zendaya garnered all the praise for Euphoria’s second season, particularly episode five, where she was facing intervention for her drug addiction.

His performance in the series created by Sam Levinson earned him a second nomination for emmy awardsafter in 2020 he managed to keep said statuette for his performance playing Rue in the first cycle.

It will only be on September 12 when we know if the American actress will win the award again for this character.