Zendaya goes classic in Valentino on the 2022 Emmys red carpet

Zendaya looked like a true Hollywood star on the 2022 Emmys red carpet.

The star, 26, previewed her look on Instagram ahead of the awards show on September 12, 2022, showing off her classic black Valentino strapless dress.

“I’m on my way,” she captioned the stunning snap.

Zendaya’s look includes a corseted bodice with a bow and peplum, and a full skirt with handy pockets.

She kept the vintage vibes with teased hair and a black headband, and accessorized with Bulgari jewelry.

It’s no surprise the ‘Euphoria’ star is turning to Valentino for the Emmys, as she’s the fashion house’s ambassador.

The “Euphoria” star is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama as well as other categories for the HBO show. Reuters

Fans loved the look, which was designed by her go-to “image architect,” Law Roach. Even Hailey Bieber called it “everything and more” in the comments.

While Zendaya turned to Sheika Daley and Abdm Studio for makeup and hair, respectively, she’s been known to do her own glam for award shows, including the 2022 Oscars earlier this year.

And the actress isn’t just making a splash on the red carpet; in 2020, she caused a major upset (though her fans didn’t know the meaning of the word) when she won the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series against Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney for her role in ‘Euphoria which she also produces.

She is nominated again for the award for leading actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in the HBO series. The show is up for a total of 16 awards – including nods for co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly.

Either way, it’s clear that Zendaya has already won the red carpet.