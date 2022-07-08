Entertainment

Zendaya goes for much blonder, layered hair

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

    It is likely that Zendaya be one of the most chameleonic Hollywood actresses when it comes to hair changes. If you dig a little into her Instagram profile, you will see that the interpreter has not stopped innovating in her hair in recent years: bob cuts, mahogany colors, XXL hair, braids… In short, endless hair inspirations for all those who adore this interpreter. Lately, her hair looked very natural with considerable length and a brunette color, either straight or curly depending on the occasion. But it seems that Zendaya is going back to the hairdresser to get into a new honey blonde shade that we had already seen him earlier this year.

    Although it is true that the highlights that Zendaya has opted for this time are brighter than the previous ones, which we love. The actress posted a 4-second video on Instagram Stories where she showed off her new hair and wrote ironically: “I feel like I just cut my hair.” But not only does he feel it, it is a reality, and you can see it in this photo!

    zendaya with blonde layered hair

    Zendaya/Instagram

    The actress has not only opted for an ideal blonde color, but, from what we can see in the image, Zendaya layered hair cut a cut that has resurfaced from decades ago to establish itself as one of the most tendentious. In addition to a light sweeping curtain fringe and long that brings a totally renovating air to the performer’s face.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

What movies and series to watch on the weekend

5 seconds ago

“Candy”: Jessica Biel puts herself in the shoes of a cruel murderer in the trailer for the new miniseries

11 mins ago

Formula 1 drivers: the clothes and accessories that they cannot wear

22 mins ago

The best HBO Colombia series to watch at any time

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button