Zendaya goes for much blonder, layered hair

It is likely that Zendaya be one of the most chameleonic Hollywood actresses when it comes to hair changes. If you dig a little into her Instagram profile, you will see that the interpreter has not stopped innovating in her hair in recent years: bob cuts, mahogany colors, XXL hair, braids… In short, endless hair inspirations for all those who adore this interpreter. Lately, her hair looked very natural with considerable length and a brunette color, either straight or curly depending on the occasion. But it seems that Zendaya is going back to the hairdresser to get into a new honey blonde shade that we had already seen him earlier this year.

Although it is true that the highlights that Zendaya has opted for this time are brighter than the previous ones, which we love. The actress posted a 4-second video on Instagram Stories where she showed off her new hair and wrote ironically: “I feel like I just cut my hair.” But not only does he feel it, it is a reality, and you can see it in this photo!

Zendaya/Instagram

The actress has not only opted for an ideal blonde color, but, from what we can see in the image, Zendaya layered hair cut a cut that has resurfaced from decades ago to establish itself as one of the most tendentious. In addition to a light sweeping curtain fringe and long that brings a totally renovating air to the performer’s face.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

