Zendaya Googled Her Own Net Worth And It Went Viral On TikTok, And Her Answer Is Charming

There are only a few people who can say that they are universally known and recognized simply by their first name. Zendaya joined the likes of Beyoncé and Madonna in this regard a few years ago when she was making a name for herself outside her work like a disney kid . Today, he’s easily one of the biggest names in the world, so it makes sense that his net worth is up there. Interestingly, a viral video showed the star Googling the information herself, and his reaction to her was nothing short of charming.

the tik tok The image of Zendaya Googling her net worth appears to be taken from part of an interview. In the clip, Zendaya really isn’t shy about telling it like it is, as she hilariously takes down the supposed figure of her. You can see her daring response from her and without holding back from her in the following video:

Even though this is an older clip, interest has apparently spiked in a big way. Recently, this viral video not only gained traction on TikTok, but also on YouTube and Facebook. Let’s be honest, the KC Undercover alum’s perfect response makes this a truly timeless video.

Google currently has his net worth listed at a whopping $15 million, and you’d likely have the same reaction if you were to google today. Since the video was first created, Zendaya has starred in some massive movies, like Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not to mention, of course, that he’s made waves with her. Emmy-winning performance on HBO Euphoria .

Honestly, he’s a very impressive person. Honestly, it’s amazing that at the age of 25, he has such a firm grip on both fame and wealth. Still, she has been honest about her relationship with cash. Having a net worth of $15 million, or even the $1.5 million that Google reported when that interview was conducted, would be enough for the vast majority of people, but the star still says he has anxiety about money .

However, despite any other personal challenges she may experience, Zendaya is nowhere near slowing down. He has many upcoming projects on your plate, including a sequel to Dune. Personally, I am beyond impressed by how far Zendaya has come. (I can still remember when she was singing and dancing with Bella Thorne as child star .) All in all, I can’t wait to see what the next decade will be like for the actress.