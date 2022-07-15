Zendaya has an accident and cuts her finger
The Angels.- The actress Zendaya He recently suffered an accident that caused an emergency intervention because he cut one of his fingers.
Through the social network Instagram, the 25-year-old actress who plays “MJ” the love of “Peter Parker, Spider-Man” embodied by her real boyfriend, Tom Hollandshared that when she was making food she accidentally cut herself with a kitchen knife.
In an Instagram story, Zendaya showed her bloody finger in a bandage and captioned it; “Come, that’s why I don’t cook.”
In another publication through her Instagram stories, the singer also shared a photo while she was being operated on in the medical service and doctors performed sutures.
Finally, with a more nonchalant expression, Zendaya showed up with a bandaged finger and wrote that she would never cook again.
“First stitches on this babe, I will never get in the kitchen again,” Zendaya wrote.