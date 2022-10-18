Zendaya has been training tennis for months for her new movie titled ‘Challengers’

That physical preparation is something that actors take very seriously is something that today should not surprise us. Some spend their days in the gym and through routines and diets shape the perfect body for your role. More curious and anecdotal is Zendaya’s work in her first collaboration with the filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The two-time Emmy Award-winning actress spent three months working to move like a tennis pro to Challengersa romantic drama co-starring Mike Faistperformer known above all for having played Riff in the remake of West Side Story that Spielberg directed last year.

In Challengers Zendaya as Tashia tennis coach who oversees her husband’s career Art (Fast). When Tashi is on a losing streak, he is forced to play against his childhood best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick (Josh O’Connor). Igniting in this way, a strange and tense love triangle. Guadagnino is currently promoting To the Bones: Bones and All. The tape in which she returns to work with Timothée Chalamet, years after Call me by your name. The director has always been characterized by brilliant performances, especially from young actors. The last living proof of this was his phenomenal work We Are Who We Are, the HBO Max series starring the immeasurable Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón. That’s why you really look forward to Challengers is the work of its talented cast, a quality that Guadagnino himself wanted to highlight in his latest interview with Variety, praising the protagonist of euphoria: “She is wonderful. I mean, wow. We edited the film and hardly used any of the stunt doubles. She is so good.”

The physical preparation for the film has been worked to the millimeter so that the movements of this trio of actors replicate that of professional tennis players who have been practicing the sport all their lives. The production had former player Brad Gilbert as a consultant for the project and according to the filmmaker it is “his first comedy”predicting that perhaps its dramatic content is not as intense as most of the works in his filmography and defining it as “pretty effervescent and sexy”. Challengers will hit theaters next August 11, 2023.