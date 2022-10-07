Zendaya has the bag that you will end up leaving to your daughters (and that is perfect to go to the office)

Zendaya has recently walked the streets of Boston where he is shooting his new movie, Challengerswith her boyfriend Tom Holland. And the image, as always happens every time the couple lets themselves be seen, has already become a #couplegoals In all rules.

Since we learned that they were together, after the dissemination of some photos in which they kissed in a car last summer, the two actors have not stopped being affectionate in public, starring evocative imagesnot only for his serene and honest love but also for his outfits.

This time, the actress euphoriathat already has become a style iconthanks, in part, to her stylist Law Roachhas left the risky garments with vibrant colors parked, to bet on a comfortable style: a cable-knit sweater and oversizedgray, and black pants, which left all the prominence to the ‘Baguette’ bag, by Fendiin brown and suede, which can be obtained in stores vintage as Vestiaire Collective.

Fendi ‘Baguette’ in brown suede, on Vestiaire Collective

This model, which returned to the fore in 2019 and which ended up being confirmed as an infinite trend thanks, in part, to the help of Carrie Bradshaw, has since been reinvented by brands of all kinds. Also Fendi continues to design models with these measurements, but they are the ones that have already had a previous life, the ones that obsess celebrities and insiders of all the world.

Fendi ‘Baguette’ bag with short handle, on Vestiaire Collective €1000 €882.35 Vestiaire Collective Fendi logo canvas ‘Baguette’ bag on Vestiaire Collective €800 Vestiaire Collective

‘Baguette’ bag with strap by Fendi, on Vestiaire Collective €2,355 €2120 Vestiaire Collective Fendi ‘Baguette’ in brown suede, in Miinto

SUBSCRIBE to our newsletter to receive all the news on fashion, beauty and lifestyle.