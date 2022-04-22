Zendaya has turned down the invitation to the Met Gala for the third year in a row and blames her busy schedule.

Too busy: Fashion darling Zendaya, pictured here at the Euphoria event in Los Angeles on April 20, turned down an invitation to the Met Gala for the third year in a row

Fashion Darling Zendaya will not be attending the Met Gala for the second year in a row.

The Euphoria star will be skipping the annual fashion fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City again this year, due to her busy schedule.

“I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I’m going to work,” the 25-year-old actress told Extra. Your girl should work and make some movies… I wish you all good luck.

The Spider-Man: The No Way Home star promised to present some impressive red carpet outfits until his return to the party, which he hasn’t attended since 2019.

I swore: “I will continue to procreate in other ways.”

Zendaya will be busy filming her role as Tashi in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming tennis drama The Challengers.

The screen star was busy filming the HBO teen drama Euphoria when the party took place in September 2021.

At the time, Zendaya said, “My fans are going to be very upset with me. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend as I will be working for Euphoria.

The Emmy Award-winner took his final steps at the Met in 2019 in a suit inspired by Disney’s classic Cinderella and designed by Tommy Hilfiger.

The 2020 concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she did not attend the event in 2021.

The 2022 Met Gala – which will resume its tradition on the first Monday in May – is the theme of In America: fashion anthologies and a ‘golden glamour’ dress code.

The organizers – who include co-chairs Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel-Manuel – may ask guests to ’embody the greatness’ of the 1870s and 1890s, in which dignitaries such as John Rockefeller, JP Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt boasted last year’s issue “In America: The Fashion Dictionary.”