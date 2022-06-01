Zendaya, her adorable word for Tom Holland’s birthday

Zendaya dedicated an Instagram post to her boyfriend, Tom Holland, on his birthday.

The lovebirds do not miss an opportunity to compliment and support each other publicly. Zendaya dedicated this Wednesday a publication to Tom Holland for his twenty-sixth birthday. “Happiest of birthdays to whoever makes me the happiest,” she captioned a black-and-white photo. The actress of “Euphoria” appears in the arms of her dear and tender. In just thirty minutes, the Instagram post was “liked” by more than 3.5 million Internet users. Creator Simon Porte Jacquemus and American actress Rachel Zegler both commented on the snap.

Last December, Zendaya publicly declared her love by posting a snapshot of the actor dressed as Spider-Man. Nearly 16 million people liked the post.

The duo saw their love in broad daylight after years of rumors about a possible romance. The couple first met in 2016 on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Zendaya plays MJ, the lover of Peter Parker, himself played by Tom Holland.