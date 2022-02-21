Zendaya: her best movies and series, what you must see today!

These are the best series and movies of Zendaya, who has more than 10 years of successful experience. The actress continues to conquer the world of cinema, reinventing herself and experimenting in new genres, in which she demonstrates her great acting talent in roles that never cease to amaze us.

So prepare the popcorn, make yourself comfortable that here we leave you the best series and movies of Zendaya, in which according to the critics she made great performances.

5 movies and series of Zendaya that you should not miss

Complete Spider-Man Saga

With three films of the successful super arachnid, we cannot deny that we love MJ madly, who over time has shown us a great evolution and a much more personal facet of this young and brave woman. Although we love each and every one of the films in this trilogy, without a doubt our favorite is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as their adorable on-screen chemistry with Tom Holland(his current sentimental partner), melted us and made us regain faith in true love.

Funny, sarcastic, brave, powerful, honest and unconditional, this is Zendaya, the actress who brings to life Peter Parker’s great love in the new Marvel Studios saga that has become the most profitable new franchise of the century.

As one of the most watched movies worldwide, Spider-Man catapulted the actress’s career. Getty

The Greatest Showman

One of the best films in the extensive filmography of the 25-year-old actress is this film starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron where it is more than clear to us that she is a complete artist.

Singing, dancing and acting in an exceptional way, she surprises us in this musical that has crossed borders thanks to the talent of each and every one of its members.

A movie that you should not miss if you are a fan of the actress, so if you have not seen it, this is the best plan you will have for the following weekend.