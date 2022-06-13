Zendaya: her latest vintage look is signed Bob Mackie, Cher’s favorite designer

For those who love red carpets, Zendaya always offers strong and particularly charismatic appearances. Like a fashion chameleon, we can only admit how much she knew how to impose herself in this singular field… So much so that she would become an icon. Indeed, its fashion status is recognized on November 10 thanks to the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. With this honor, the actress follows in the footsteps of many other icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, david bowie, Lady Gaga or Rihanna. But at just 25 years old, it should be noted that Zendaya is the youngest person to receive this award. The opportunity to look back on the evolution of his fashion career, surrounded by the stylist Law Roach.

What evolution for Zendaya’s style, guided by stylist Law Roach?

Revealed by Disney in 2010, Zendaya Coleman plays with audacity in her outfits as well as with her beauty enhancements. Model, actress, singer and dancer, the young woman is a complete artist, committed to her career as much as to her style.

Surrounded by Law Roach since the age of 13, the stylist who has notably revolutionized the style of Celine Dion and D’Anne Hathaway, Zendaya makes sparks by daring the extremes. Originally from Chicago, he conquered the fashion sphere with extravagance and sharp looks and has been dressing the biggest celebrities for several years. With him, fashion is a big playground and the one who wears it is the main character. Zendaya goes from a Joan of Arc to a Cinderella for the Met Gala, from a color-block costume Marc Jacobs to an immaculate Vivienne Westwood dress, from a boyish and androgynous allure to an ultra sexy lurex dress for the film “Malcom & Marie” by Sam Levinson released in 2021 on the Netflix platform.

Since the launch of the promotion of the film “Dune” directed by Denis Villeneuvein which she plays the role of Chani, it caused a sensation with silhouettes, each one more elaborate than the other. To the Venice Film Festival, in Paris and then in London, each of her arrivals becomes a much-awaited fashion event. Review in pictures.

