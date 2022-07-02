Zendaya: her relationship with Tom Holland in danger because of her fans? The actress takes stock

It’s the cutest couple of the moment in Hollywood, not a week goes by without Zendaya and Tom Holland enthralling the public or the press. We saw it again recently, while the actress unveiled her cover for the magazine on Instagram. Vogue Italythe interpreter of Peter Parker did not hesitate to support and compliment her in comments based on emojis.

A relationship as pure as it is brilliant which, according to certain gossips, would however be in danger. In question ? The two stars would find it difficult to bear the media pressure present above their heads. A concern that comes a few days after the star ofEuphoria was forced to deny false pregnancy rumors that had emerged on TikTok…

The couple Zendaya and Tom Holland in danger?

So, is her relationship with Tom Holland really threatened by the unhealthy fascination of part of the public? At first glance, the answer is… no. Invited by vogue to confide in her relationship with her fans, Zendaya preferred to reveal that she felt particularly lucky to have them.

“Most of them grew up with me, saw me evolve at different times in my life and career.she recalled. Plus, most of us are the same age, we have similar outlooks on life, ways of thinking, similar hopes and wishes for the future, whether it’s for my career or for the world.“.

The actress is proud of her fans

Also, contrary to what some people try to make believe, she does not feel oppressed by them. Conversely, Zendaya assures her, she could not have dreamed of a better fan-base than hers, “They really understand that I’m just human, even the hardcore ones, and they want to see me happy. It’s something that I really feel coming from them“She assured him,”They really respect my barriers and all those things that I want to keep a little more private and to myself“.

In short, you will have understood it, it is not because of some curious malicious or unhealthy that the couple Zendaya and Tom Holland will end. Relieved ?