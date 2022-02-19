Zendaya hides a mustache under her mask and shows it off

When we talk about fashion, without a doubt Zendaya appears on our list because she is an “it girl” who inspires us in every possible way, that is why it is a delight to see her on the red carpets she attends, because she always finds ways to reinvent herself and has left square eyed so many times we love her.

But in addition to being that beautiful girl who is always in fashion, Zendaya is also a 25-year-old woman who knows how to have fun and who takes life with humor, so she does not hesitate to joke with her followers from time to time, perhaps and what happened recently he let us see the mustache under his mask.

It was through her Instagram stories that the “Euphoria” actress shared a short video in which we see her with the mask on and when he lowers it he shows off a bushy mustache that without a doubt has caused us a lot of thanks for the sympathy in which the Disney actress showed it.

And although it is actually a filter for Instagram, one thing is for sure, Zendaya is gorgeous, because her beauty is not only limited to her physical appearance, but she is a very beautiful woman. sure of herselfand tries to always be faithful to her styles, so without a doubt she is seen as a role model, as it highlights her passion and authenticity.

So as we can see, not everything is work in Zendaya’s life, but she also has fun times even alone, just remember that recently she went with Tom Holland to visit the family of the actor and the beautiful actress from “Spider-Man”. man: no way home” did not hesitate to go out in comfortable clothes.

Zendaya hides a mustache under her mask PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



The fashion diva

But, just as we see Zendaya wearing casual and comfortable clothes, we also recently saw her as the image of the new Valentino campaign where she shows us various outfits that remind us that It’s not just about clothes, but of the attitude that you put when wearing itthat gives the elegant and charming touch.

In addition, the former Disney actress showed us that greek style sandals will be back for the next season and that a good way to wear them is with shorts that allow the legs to be exposed to show off each one of the straps of the sandals, which will be plagued with glitter.

This is because, as we will remember, the last time that Greek-style sandals were in trend, they opted for a more boho style, in addition to the fact that bangs were dominating, but this time Zendaya shows us that the brightness will be the plus when wearing sandals.

And above all, Zendaya has pointed out to us, with this new campaign, that the sandals should be in gold, copper or more subtle tones, to leave all the glamor and prominence to the high garments that will undoubtedly be full of bright colors such as fiusha or intense yellow.

