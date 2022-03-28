Zendaya hit the red carpet with or without Tom Holland?

Zendaya is one of the cast members of dunes, which is nominated for best picture and is already present on the red carpet. Did he do it with or without Tom Holland? We tell you!

In 2021, in addition to big movie premieres, there were some romantic revelations. Among them is that Tom Holland and Zendaya They confirmed their romance after so many years of waiting for the fans. Although they did it reluctantly, since they had no other option after photos of them kissing were leaked, the truth is that it was news that made their followers very happy.

That’s why every time Tom Holland and Zendaya appear in public, everyone’s joy is immense. Well, the confirmation of their relationship was highly anticipated since, since they worked together in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) demonstrated unrivaled chemistry. However, even though they have already appeared more than once in front of the cameras, their arrival at the Oscar awards 2022 was one of the most anticipated.

Yes OK Spider-Man: No Way Homethe last film they worked on together, is not nominated for the most important shortlists and Holland’s presence came into question, Zendaya was forced to attend. The actress also premiered, in 2021, dunes which is nominated for Best Picture and, as part of the cast, must also be part of the great ceremony. So much so that the interpreter is already present on the red carpet.

However, her arrival was disappointing as she walked through the parade alone! Tom Holland, meanwhile, was conspicuous by its absence. Still, this does not mean that the British will not attend the ceremony or, in any case, appear only on the red carpet. This is because No Way Home It is part of the nominees for best visual effects and best costumes in science fiction film.

Also, as if this were not enough, the latest Spider-Man feature film is one of the favorites to win the Fan Favorite award. This shortlist is outside the official categories since it is an award that is chosen by the fans. Could it be that Holland appears as a surprise to receive said statuette? There are still many hours left Oscar awards 2022, so anything can happen.